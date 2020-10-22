COVID Cases Rise in Scotts Bluff Co. Detention Center

Public health officials say thirty-three inmates and 10 employees have been confirmed COVID positive at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, but there are no hospitalizations among inmates and many are not experiencing any symptoms.

“The Scotts Bluff County Detention Center has been working closely with us and is following all the guidance provided by our state and local experts,” said Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director.

“We have been working with University of Nebraska Medical Center infectious disease specialists to actively manage the COVID response in the facility. We are following their recommendation of frequent testing and re-testing of over 200 inmates and over 70 staff along with quarantine protocols,” stated Mark Overman, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff.

Overman added, “There will likely be more positive cases among inmates and staff. Our goal remains that symptoms are mild and that we slow the spread.”