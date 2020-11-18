COVID Concerns Cancel 2020 Gering Merchants Downtown Christmas Holiday Parade

With the health and safety of all residents of Gering and the area as our first priority, the Gering Merchants Association announced today the decision to cancel the 2020 Christmas Holiday Parade scheduled for Friday, November 27th.

“After meeting with Panhandle Public Health officials last Thursday and subsequent discussions with the City of Gering, our health facilities and public safety officials; a collective decision has been made to cancel the Holiday Parade amidst the high transmissions and reported cases of COVID-19 locally”, stated RaNae Garton, Chairman of the Gering Merchants. “This was a very difficult call for our Merchants organization and our Downtown business community to make today; but relying on the facts of community spread cases rising daily, we need to keep our Gering families and residents in mind and do everything possible to minimize community transmissions during this most critical time of the pandemic”, said Garton.

While the Parade is cancelled; Santa’s Village lights will officially come on to kick-off the Holiday Season in Downtown Gering on the evening of Friday, November 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. There will be no organized Santa’s Village events this season on Saturday mornings; the Village will be set-up in the Gering Civic Center parking lot throughout the Christmas holiday with houses lighted at night for everyone to enjoy some holiday spirit safely and to take pictures with your immediate family throughout the Christmas season.

When visiting Santa’s Village this season with your families; Merchants ask everyone to follow the DHM’s for ALL to wear masks, maintain 6’ of social distancing, stay within your immediate family groups and wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently.

For questions on the cancellation of the 2020 Gering Christmas Holiday Parade; contact RaNae at 308.641.2842.