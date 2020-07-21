Crawford Duo Charged With Possession of More than 140 Grams of Meth

A Crawford couple is facing serious drug charges after Scottsbluff Police find more than a quarter-pound of suspected methamphetamine in their pickup late Sunday night.

Court documents say officers were dispatched to the 1100 Block of East Overland for a distress call and observed a pickup and trailer in the parking lot. Officers looked through the windows of the pickup and saw glass smoking device, and then were approached by 53-year-old Jeffrey Guest and 35-year-old Shana Guest, the owners of the pickup.

Officers received permission to search the vehicle, and found small sealable baggies, glass smoking devices with white residue, and multiple baggies containing a crystalline substance. The substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and weighed more than 140 grams.

Officers also found a pair of brass knuckles in Shana’s purse.

Both were arrested and are now facing a Class 1B Felony charge of Possession of Methamphetamine- More than 140 grams; Shana Guest is also facing a Class 3 Felony charge of Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

The duo was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.