Creativity Flows in Virtual, Socially-Distanced Effort to Honor H.S. Grads

Schools across the region have been turning to some very creative and non traditional methods to recognize the achievements of their graduating seniors this year.

One such event was a Main Street Senior Cruise Night in Bayard, with spectators cheering on graduating BHS Seniors as banners hung on city light poles recognizing each student.

Bayard Superintendent Travis Miller says the mixed emotions that usually come at graduation have been amplified this year. “Certainly the challenges of school closures and health concerns have heightened the emotionality of what’s already a challenging time for many families,” says Miller. “It’s a mixture of sadness, excitement, hope and trepidation, and all of that is certainly escalated because of the times we’re in.”

Bayard will hold their virtual graduation tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Gering High used a Senior Cruise this week led by Gering Police and Fire units instead of the usual elementary school Senior Walk to highlight their achievements, and Friday evening there’s an online ceremony for graduates headed off to careers in the military.

Scottsbluff Public Schools will be holding a week of virtual celebrations starting next Monday highlighting the achievements of their Class of 2020.