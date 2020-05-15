class="post-template-default single single-post postid-461916 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Creativity Flows in Virtual, Socially-Distanced Effort to Honor H.S. Grads

BY Scott Miller | May 15, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Creativity Flows in Virtual, Socially-Distanced Effort to Honor H.S. Grads
Steph's Studio, Courtesy BPS

Schools across the region have been turning to some very creative and non traditional methods to recognize the achievements of their graduating seniors this year.

Steph’s Studio, Courtesy BPS

One such event was a Main Street Senior Cruise Night in Bayard, with spectators cheering on graduating BHS Seniors as banners hung on city light poles recognizing each student.

Steph’s Studio, Courtesy BPS

Bayard Superintendent Travis Miller says the mixed emotions that usually come at graduation have been amplified this year. “Certainly the challenges of school closures and health concerns have heightened the emotionality of what’s already a challenging time for many families,” says Miller. “It’s a mixture of sadness, excitement, hope and trepidation, and all of that is certainly escalated because of the times we’re in.”

Steph’s Studio, Courtesy BPS

Bayard will hold their virtual graduation tomorrow at 2 p.m.

(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

Gering High used a Senior Cruise this week led by Gering Police and Fire units instead of the usual elementary school Senior Walk to highlight their achievements, and Friday evening there’s an online ceremony for graduates headed off to careers in the military.

(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

Scottsbluff Public Schools will be holding a week of virtual celebrations starting next Monday highlighting the achievements of their Class of 2020.

(Miller/KNEB/RRN)
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: