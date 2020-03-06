Crouse to Fill WCCA Board of Governors District 1 Vacancy

Crouse replaces Dr. Merlyn Gramberg, who resigned from his post after 21 years in December 2019. Crouse was sworn in during the February Board of Governors meeting and will serve the remainder of Gramberg’s term, through 2022.

The WCCA Board of Governors serves as the governing body for Western Nebraska Community College. District 1 represents the following precincts: Cherry County: Merriman, Russell, King, Mother Lake, Cody, Barley, Gillaspie, Lackey, portion of Wells; Dawes County: all precincts; Grant County: all precincts; Sheridan County: all precincts; Sioux County: all precincts.

Crouse has been involved in higher education for 36 years, most recently as the Interim Dean for the School of Professional Studies and Applied Sciences at Chadron State College. She received her Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University before earning a master’s and a Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University.

“I am a strong believer in vocational career technical education,” Crouse said. “I’m excited to join the board and help the Panhandle grow because I believe all students should have an opportunity to a career-based education.”

For more information about the WCCA Board of Governors, visit wncc.edu/leadership.