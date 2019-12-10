CU scientists seeing results of space mission

Scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder are seeing benefits of an ongoing space mission to the sun.

Known as the Parker Solar Probe, the spacecraft has already completed three of 24 orbits around the sun, where it will have covered 96% of the distance from the Earth to the sun at the conclusion of its prime mission in 2025.

The Parker Solar Probe was launched last year and includes what is known as the FIELDS experiment, for which a team of CU Boulder scientists designed the signal processing board.

CU researcher David Malaspina who has been involved in the mission since 2009 says the Parker Solar Probe is a fundamental physics mission to determine what drives the solar wind and what parts of the sun produce the different solar winds.a