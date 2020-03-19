Dangerous Conditions On Some Panhandle Roads Causing Closures

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has now closed the following roads due to accidents, poor visibility, and dangerous conditions.
- I-80 from the Wyoming line to Big Springs
- I-76 from Big Springs to the Colorado line
- Hwy 30 from the Wyoming line to Big Springs
- Hwy 71 from Gering to the Colorado line
- Hwy 88 from the Wyoming line to Bridgeport
- Hwy 19 from Sidney to the Colorado line
- US 385 from Bridgeport to Sidney
District 5 Operations Manager Chris Ford says they have no idea how long the closures will last and more are likely, but will update as conditions change.
In addition, Wyoming Department of Transportation officials have closed the 7-mile stretch of Hwy 151 (in Nebraska, Hwy 88) from the Nebraska state line to LaGrange.