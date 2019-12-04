Dawes Co. Authorities Investigating Death of Woman Found in an Alley Tuesday

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday for a 65-year-old Chadron woman whose body was found in an alley several hours after she was reported missing Tuesday.

According to Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug, Chadron Police were notified of a missing person around 3:30 p.m., and about three hours later investigating officers found Chari G. Bell deceased in the alley behind the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

Haug says he was called in after the area was secured, and the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

He says more information will be release when available and appropriate following results of the autopsy at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.