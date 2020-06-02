Dawes Co. Sheriff Charged with Official Misconduct

The Nebraska Attorney General’s office has filed a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct against the Dawes County Sheriff.

According to the complaint filed last month by the Chief Deputy Nebraska Attorney General, Sheriff Karl Dailey refused to take Jesse Sierra at the Dawes County Jail July 21st, 2019 after the suspect had been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of first degree sexual assault and first degree assault of a Rapid City, S.D. woman who had been reported missing a week earlier.

In Sierra’s arrest affidavit, NSP Investigators say Sierra was taken to the Chadron hospital after his arrest for unrelated injuries and had been medically cleared, but the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department refused to take the Rapid City man, citing those injuries, and he was transported to Scotts Bluff County.

Dailey’s attorney, Charles Brewster of Kearney, tells KNEB News it’s very early in the case and he’s looking forward to getting the full story from his client, the State’s position and why the charge was filed, but his client fully intends to plead not guilty.

The charge is a Class II misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both with no minimum sentence.

An initial Dawes County Court appearance on the charge is scheduled for June 3rd, but Brewster tells us he is seeking to have that delayed.

Sierra is facing felony charges of first degree sexual assault, first degree false imprisonment and strangulation in Dawes County, but failed to appear in for an initial court appearance July 31, 2019 as he was in the custody of the Federal Government according to court documents

The 34-year-old was charged with 11 federal counts, including kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse by force and interstate domestic violence.