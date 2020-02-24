class="post-template-default single single-post postid-442602 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Dawes County Authorities Investigating Death After Body Found in Pasture

BY Ryan Murphy | February 24, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Authorities in Dawes County are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Alliance man after his body was found in a pasture north of town.

County Coroner Vance Haug says Dawes County Deputies were contacted Saturday morning about a welfare check for a missing person in rural Dawes County. Approximately three hours later, deputies located the body of Sage Cross in a pasture several miles north of town.

Haug was called to the scene with Nebraska State Patrol investigators and members from the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department.

Haug says an autopsy and toxicological screening have been ordered, and the investigation into Cross’s death continues at this time.

If anybody has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department at 308-432-3025 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-632-1211.

