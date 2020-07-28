Dawes County Crash Kills One; Injures One

A Monday evening rollover in the northern Panhandle has claimed the life of a South Dakota man.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department and Dawes County Coroner Vance Haug were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Slim Buttes Road northeast of Chadron.

The investigation revealed that 67-year-old Mark Goings of Pine Ridge lost control of the vehicle he was driving and rolled. Haug says Goings died at the scene of the crash.

44-year-old passenger Tom Goings was airlifted to Rapid City for treatment of his injuries sustained in the accident.

Haug says the investigation is ongoing, but it appears that high speeds are a contributing factor in this crash.