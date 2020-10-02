Day Seven in the Murder Trial of Bailey Boswell Discussed Items Found Along Highways 41 & 15 near Wilber.

Two witnesses were called by the state Friday in the Murder Trial of Bailey Boswell.

First up was NSP Lt Lonnie Connelly who was involved in searches for evidence on Hwy 41 and Hwy 15 near Wilber on Dec. 8, 2017. The search recovered several items of men’s clothing, including a large green shirt with some stains that the prosecution suggested could be bleach stains. Heavy dish washing gloves, men’s underwear and socks were also found.

Lt. Connelly testified all the items were found on the passenger or north side of the road. There was an objection raised by the defense against suggesting that the spots were caused by bleach. The objection was sustained.

Prosecution next called UNMC Forensic DNA Analyst Mellissa Helligso who conducted a PowerPoint presentation on how she processes DNA evidence. She testified that bleach destroys DNA markers. Next the discussion turned to the analysis of the green shirt. Helligso said testing produced a mixture of DNA and Aubrey Trail was not excluded. The DNA profile was about 35,000 times more likely to be Trail than another individual.

Defense Attorney Todd Lancaster also brought out that nearly all of the trials that Helligso has testified in have been for the state. She agreed with that but testified that she handles every case the same.

Following her testimony the state asked for a recess for the weekend and the trial will resume on Monday October 5, 2020.