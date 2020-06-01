Days, Times Announced for Next Round of Panhandle TestNebraska sites

Five Panhandle communities will be hosting drive-thru coronavirus testing through TestNebraska later this week, including a Garden County location.

According to the TestNebraska.com website, drive-thru testing will be in Chadron Wednesday 8 a.m. to noon at the Dawes County Fairgrounds, and Thursday morning with the same hours at the Alliance Fire Department.

Scottsbluff will see another round of testing Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. at the same location on W. 16th Street as the previous round of tests through the effort.

Garden County, where a first positive case was reported last Friday, will have testing Saturday from 10 a.m. to two in the afternoon at 115 West First Street in Oshkosh. Public Health officials say a restaurant in Oshkosh was added as a potential exposure site following the trace investigation of that case, which was classified as community spread.

Sidney will host a round of testing from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at 2103 Illinois Street.