Daytime closures of intersection of Highways 26, 71 slated on east edge of Scottsbluff

A major highway intersection on the east side of Scottsbluff will be closed starting Thursday for construction.

Nebraska Department of Transportation officials say weather permitting, the intersection of Nebraska Highway 71 and U.S. 26 southeast of the Western Sugar factory will be closed completely during daytime hours to all traffic for pavement repairs.

No traffic will be allowed to turn onto or off of Highway 71 at that location, however, officials say access to the sugar factory from the south will be maintained during the closure.

Detours will be in place to guide regular traffic.

Travel on Highway 26 will be reduced to one lane in each direction of travel during and immediately after the junction repairs, which are part of a $3.6 million project including asphalt overlay by Simon Contractors.

Completion of the project is anticipated for later this fall.