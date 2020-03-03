Deadline Passes for Non-Incumbents to File to Appear on May Primary Ballot

Monday was the filing deadline for challengers in races appearing on the May Primary Ballot, and there were a few surprises in Scotts Bluff County at the end of the day.

Only one non-incumbent, Russ Reisig, filed in the District 2 County Commissioner’s race, with no challenger to Ken Meyer in District 4.

For the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority, both Joe Nichols and Dawne Wolfe filed as non-incumbents for the seat formerly held by Don Overman. Tim Gieschen , who was appointed to that seat last November, did not file by the incumbent deadline, and will have to file as a write-in candidate if he wants to return to the post.

No challengers filed in the four Gering City Council races, while four people… incumbent Raymond Gonzales and non-incumbents Jordan Colwell, Robert Franco and Angela Scanlan are seeking two seats on the Scottsbluff City Council.

The mayor’s race in Minatare will be a contested affair, with Cheryl Spencer throwing her hat into the ring in a bid to unseat incumbent Mayor Bob Baldwin.