Deadly Pile-Ups on I-80 in Wyoming Sunday As Winter Storm Moved Through

At least three people are dead in Wyoming and dozens injured in a pileup that happened amid blowing snow on a highway that stretches across the state.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the wrecks around mile markers 181 and 184 happened in snowy and blustery weather Sunday on Interstate 80 about 180 miles west of Cheyenne.

Troopers arrived to find over 100 vehicles involved between both crashes, and according to a WHP release as of 10 a.m. Monday, both east-and westbound lanes remained closed while troopers investigated.

Besides the three killed, about 30 people were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins. Hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Hinkle tells the Casper Star-Tribune hospital officials had to set up a temporary patient holding area in a cafeteria as more accident victims arrived.

WHP says weather was a significant factor in these crashes and as of Monday morning, the estimated time to open the road was 26 to 32 hours.