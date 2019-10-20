Delger appointed to Board of Nursing Home Administrators

Eastern Wyoming College Director of Nursing Suzey Delger has been appointed to serve as a member of the Wyoming State Board of Nursing Home Administrators by Governor Mark Gordon.

The appointment letter, signed by Maxine Cordova, Executive Director for the Wyoming State Board of Nursing Home Administration states, “You have been appointed to serve on the Board because of your abilities, experience and interest in serving.”

Delger has worked at EWC since October 2014. During her tenure she has started the nursing program in Douglas, completed all steps necessary for the College to receive and maintain ACEN accreditation and expanded the program to include night cohorts in Douglas and Torrington.

“We are proud of Suzey and her appointment to this very important board,” said EWC President Lesley Travers. “She will represent EWC, the nursing profession and nursing home care very well.”

Her role on the state Board will be to meet the mission to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Wyoming by ensuring that those individuals licensed to provide nursing home

administration services in the state are duly qualified.

“I look forward to serving the State in this capacity and will strive to help our elderly get excellent care,” said Delger.

Delger’s term will begin immediately.