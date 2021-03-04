Destructive Aquatic Species Found in Nebr., Wyo. Pet Stores

After a recent discovery of invasive zebra mussels within Marimo or “moss” balls used in aquarium tanks, authorities in both Nebraska and Wyoming are urging the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of this highly destructive species.

A container of Marimo balls sold as “Betta Buddy” was first found to be contaminated with an adult zebra mussel at a Petco store in Washington state on Mar. 3, and since then officials with Nebraska Game and Parks and Wyoming Game and Fish have found contaminated Marimo balls in pet/aquarium stores in both states.

NGPC officlas say to prevent the spread of zebra mussels from aquariums, Marimo balls should be removed, placed in a plastic bag, frozen solid, then disposed of in the trash. All aquarium owners should dispose of tank water away from water sources, like a stream, and instead dump water in grass or gravel. It is important to not dump aquarium water down the drain as this can spread zebra mussels to water bodies.

A zebra mussel is a highly invasive aquatic species that looks like a D-shaped clam, with alternating light and dark bands. Most zebra mussels are less than an inch long. They form dense colonies and filter large quantities of plankton from water, decreasing the food supply for native species. Adult zebra mussels can live up to two weeks outside of water. Additionally, young zebra mussels – or veligers – are invisible to the naked eye and can be spread through even the smallest drops of water.