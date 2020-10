An arraignment has been set for 2:00pm this afternoon in Red Willow County Court for 33-year-old Alva Decker of Indianola. Decker is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony in the death last week of 30-year-old Steven Weaver of McCook.

Rural Radio Network station KRVN had previously posted information detailing the allegations, but has since removed it pending a court motion to seal the affidavit.