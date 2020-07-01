Details, Map Issued for July 3 Fireworks at Five Rocks Amphitheater

Gering officials today released additional details for the upcoming July 3rd Fireworks show at Five Rocks Amphitheater, presented by Allred Brothers Fireworks.
- Gates open to the public at 6:00 p.m.
- Concessions by the Gering Booster Club from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- KNEB Radio will be doing a live remote at Five Rocks from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- A special performance by Gering High School Dance team on the stage at 8:00 p.m.
- Fireworks Show starts at 9:10 p.m., last approximately one hour
- Admission is FREE; donations to the Allred Brothers Fireworks Show are appreciated
- NO individual fireworks are allowed at Five Rocks Amphitheater
- NO Alcohol or pets allowed at Five Rocks Amphitheater
There are plenty of parking and viewing area options at Five Rocks for this year’s show:
- The Grasslands at Five Rocks (large field north of Five Rocks proper) will be open as the “premier in-car viewing area”
- Lot A – will be open as the second “premier in-car viewing area”
- On the west end of Lot A; a “bring your own lawn chair or blankets” premier viewing area in front of the Fireworks Discharging Area
- Lot C – will be open for attendees to park and walk in to Five Rocks bench seating or grassy areas and Kahuna Park viewing areas
- City of Gering staffs will be on site assisting with parking and monitoring social distancing practices in accordance with PPH guidelines and DHM’s
- Gering Police Department will provide traffic control
- Gering Fire Department staffs and vehicles on site for fire safety and EMS services