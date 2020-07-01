Details, Map Issued for July 3 Fireworks at Five Rocks Amphitheater

Gering officials today released additional details for the upcoming July 3rd Fireworks show at Five Rocks Amphitheater, presented by Allred Brothers Fireworks.

Gates open to the public at 6:00 p.m.

Concessions by the Gering Booster Club from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

KNEB Radio will be doing a live remote at Five Rocks from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

A special performance by Gering High School Dance team on the stage at 8:00 p.m.

Fireworks Show starts at 9:10 p.m., last approximately one hour

Admission is FREE; donations to the Allred Brothers Fireworks Show are appreciated

NO individual fireworks are allowed at Five Rocks Amphitheater

NO Alcohol or pets allowed at Five Rocks Amphitheater

There are plenty of parking and viewing area options at Five Rocks for this year’s show: