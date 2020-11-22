DHHS Hosting Virtual Career Opportunity Fair Dec. 3

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will host a virtual career fair from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Full-time, part-time and temporary on call opportunities are available. Participants will receive the following:

General information about DHHS

Details on how DHHS serves Nebraska residents

Open opportunities and key takeaways about those roles

Q&A session

Those interested MUST complete a preliminary application by clicking here. The deadline for doing so is Nov. 23. Interested parties are encouraged to upload a resume to aid in matching applicants’ qualifications with jobs. When the preliminary application is submitted, applicants will receive a link to the virtual event. For the best experience, participants should have access to an enabled webcam and microphone. They may also call in to the event by phone.

Those who register and find themselves unable to attend should contact DHHS Human Resources, so that staff can make some additional arrangements.

Applicants must be at least 21.

This virtual event is the first step toward working with great teammates who are committed to helping people, a retirement match of 156%, earned sick and vacation leave for full-time teammates, and opportunities for student loan forgiveness.

DHHS values its employees as well as a supportive environment that strives to promote diversity, inclusion, and belonging. The department recruits, hires, trains, and promotes in all job classifications and at all levels without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or genetics.