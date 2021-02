Nebraska will soon be seeing increased numbers of Coronovirus vaccines.

Today, DHHS Incident Commander Angie Ling said that the state’s allocations have increased, with more than 18,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines.

She says the majority of the vaccine has not arrived in the state today due to delays caused by weather and issues at the distribution sites. Ling says two of the state’s larger shipment of Pfizer did arrive on Monday and will be used in State clinics.