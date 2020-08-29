DHHS Strategic Planners Extend Deadline for Behavioral Health Needs Survey

Due to a newly available Spanish translation and a strong response to the English version, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services is extending the deadline for response to a survey intended to better help Nebraska’s Public Behavioral Health System provide a high level of services for the children, youth, adults and families of Nebraska.

The DHHS Division of Behavioral Health is seeking input from key stakeholders and the public this week to assist with the development of a strategic plan, which will be available for input until close of business on August 26 for the English version and until August 31 for the Spanish version.

DBH, serving as the state’s chief behavioral health strategist, is working with Open Minds, a behavioral health research firm, on the survey. The feedback will be incorporated into a systemic needs assessment that will lead to the development a new three-year strategic plan for DBH beginning in 2021.

There is no health without behavioral health. The survey provides an opportunity to share ideas on how to improve the lives and health of Nebraskans. The survey themes will help determine needs, gaps, challenges, and strengths. Our stakeholders will tell us what must be in place as we look to the future. You can access the survey in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/NDHHS-DBH and in Spanish here https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/3BHV6KF If you have questions, please contact the DBH Division mailbox at dhhs.behavioralhealthdivision@ nebraska.gov.