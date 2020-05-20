class="post-template-default single single-post postid-462667 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

DIA To Use $560M To Accelerate Concourse Projects

BY Associated Press | May 20, 2020
Denver International Airport plans to use a reduction in air travel resulting from the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to accelerate long-planned refurbishment work on its concourses.

The Denver Post reported the Denver City Council has approved a proposal to spend up to $560 million in additional funds on the airport’s existing concourse expansion projects.

The $1.5 billion program has been underway since 2018 and is expected to add 39 gates.

The airport says the additional work will include gate customization and office construction for United Airlines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co., which signed leases earlier this year.

