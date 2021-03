Scotts Bluff County officially has a new County Assessor.

During this week’s Board meeting, Angela Dillman, who had been serving in the role on an interim basis with the resignation of Amy Ramos, was named to the post on a unanimous vote.

Dillman will fulfill the remainder of the term for the elected office, which will be up for a vote in 2022.

Before the vote, Management Accountant Lisa Rien noted that Dillman was the only person to express interest in the position.