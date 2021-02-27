Dirt Stix Nursery to open the first of March

Since November 2020, a greenhouse has been growing on 10th Street and B in Gering.

Dirt Stix Nursery will open its doors on Monday, March 1.

“Since TLC closed, I think our community really needed something of a total landscape garden center. This (nursery) and the greenhouse will house all our annuals, herbs, and hanging baskets,” said Megan Tower, co-owner of Dirt Stix. “We wanted to stay specific to our area, so we’re sticking with Zone 4 plants and xeriscape.”

The nursery will also have a variety of vegetables for the upcoming gardening season, from heirloom tomatoes to specialty peppers and strawberries. The greenhouse is a smart one, which ventilates on its own to regulate the temperature. The greenhouse took about three months to complete construction.

“Our goal is to be year-round with poinsettias in the winter for people,” she said.

Inside, Tower and her crew are in the production stage with hundreds of little black pots waiting for plants to arrive and be potted. The first big delivery of plants will be on March 8, with 18,500 annuals. The greenhouse will receive orders from various vendors, but the main one will be Dummon Orange.

“They have great genetics, are disease resistant, and for our vegetables, we stuck with ones we know do really well here,” Tower said.

The greenhouse is opening March 1, before its big delivery, for the public to visit, meet the staff and maybe even plant some of the annuals or vegetables.

Tower said they will also be having potting events in March.

For more information, stop by Dirt Stix Nursery at 2648 10th St B in Gering or call Tower at 308-672-2323