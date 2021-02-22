Discussion of Future for Grocery Store in Bayard Set for Monday Night

Residents of Bayard and the surrounding area are invited to the High School auditorium Monday evening to hear about what the next steps could be in finding a way to have a continued grocery store presence in the community.

Twin Cities Development is hosting the gathering at 6 p.m., during which representatives from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will discuss results of a survey on what the community would like to have going forward once the Bayard Grocery store closes March 5.

Michelle Coolidge with TCD tells KNEB News the team will then go over possible options. “They like to use the phrase ‘community-supported’ store, even though it’s the same as community-owned. But the way it’s supported might be different,” said Coolidge. “It could be a co-op, it could be an S-Corp. So they’re going to show some potential business models to mull over.”

She says if the community wanted to move forward, the next step would involve formation of a local committee that would begin laying the legal foundation to make the store happen. Coolidge says more than 200 responses were received to the survey regarding the issue.