District 11 Judge to Preside Over Worthman Drug Case

A North Platte-based judge has been appointed to oversee the Scotts Bluff County District Court criminal case against attorney Jon Worthman.

Court records say Judge Richard Birch from the 11th Judicial District was named last week to preside over the felony drug case facing the suspended Box Butte County Public Defender.

Worthman has yet to be arraigned on one felony count of possession of 10 to 27 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver.

His first appearance in Scotts Bluff County District Court had been scheduled for last Friday, but was pushed back to a date to be determined due to a scheduling conflict involving Special Prosecutor Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner, who is currently involved in a case in Kimball County.