‘Do Right, Right Now’ COVID Statewide Campaign Unveiled

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore joined health care, education and community organization representatives online Thursday morning launching a new statewide COVID awareness campaign called ‘Do Right, Right Now’.

The Douglas County Health Department and Omaha Community Foundation had teamed up to develop the unified campaign, and as it grew, leaders from outside of Douglas County were brought into the conversation.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said the campaign will last six to nine months, evolving and reinforcing each person’s role and responsibility in reducing the virus. “Key messages reinforce wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance. We will encourage the public to get flu shots, and get a COVID test if they have symptoms or a known exposure,” said Pour. “We will also promote mental health services, so important at this time.”

The State Department of Education and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation are helping expand the campaign across the state. In addition, some 45 media partners across the state are donating air time and ad space to help carry home the message.

Dr. Pour said the goal is to reduce the number of new cases and hospitalizations throughout Nebraska, which can only be done with a unified response to the current pandemic situation.

To learn more visit DoRightRightNow.org.