Dog Park Committee Marks 1-Year Anniv. of Monument Dog Park

The Common Grounds Dog Park Committee is celebrating a milestone this week, as it marks one year since the Monument Dog Park in Gering was officially opened to the public.

This project was nearly three years in the making, and its goal was to have easy access for Gering dog owners to have a spacious location for their K9’s to safely cut loose.

Over the past few years, roughly $125,000 was raised for the Gering dog park to get to where it is today. Stacey Fisher, President of the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee says although the group put in a lot of work to make their vision a reality… it was all worth it for the public to enjoy. “We’ve pulled the tape on different days, and we’re averaging 75 to 100 dogs a day,” says Fisher, “it’s got three pens with 5.4 acres. We still have a pathway to put in, and AKC agility courses plus some signage, but it’s really come along great.”

Fisher says the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee is also working on building a 2.3 acre dog park in Mitchell… and says anybody interested in getting involved with their mission, they can call him at 631-6395.