DoT Launches New Initiative to Support Rural Transportation Needs

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the chairman of the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee, released a statement on Tuesday after U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the Rural Opportunities to Use Transportation for Economic Success (ROUTES) Initiative, which will examine rural transportation needs and provide information to rural stakeholders on how to access federal grants:

“It’s good to see the DoT focusing on infrastructure needs in rural America. I encourage Nebraska’s communities to review these transportation resources at transportation.gov/rural, or reach out to the department at rural@dot.gov for more information on federal opportunities for rural areas.”

More information on the ROUTES Initiative:

The new ROUTES Initiative will assist rural stakeholders in understanding how to access DoT grants and financing products. It will also and develop data-driven approaches to better assess the needs and benefits of rural transportation projects.

The ROUTES Council has been established to lead the way on this initiative. This new entity at the department will identify critical rural transportation concerns and coordinate efforts among DOT’s different modal administrations.