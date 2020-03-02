Driver in 2017 Dawes County Fatal Accident Takes Plea Deal

A 35-year-old woman who was behind the wheel during an September, 2017 drunk driving rollover that killed a 6-year-old girl will not stand trial after signing a plea agreement last month in Dawes County District Court.

Kimberly Eagle Bull of Box Elder, South Dakota was arrested and charged following the rollover accident that killed 6-year-old Christina Roubideaux and injured two other children.

The court case was longer than most, as continuances in the trial were granted in February and December of 2018, and again in July and November of 2019.

On February 20th, Eagle Bull pleaded no contest to charges of Motor Vehicle Homicide-DUI, a Class 2A Felony; DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Class 3A Felony; and misdemeanor charges of Transporting a Child While Intoxicated and False Reporting.

In exchange for her plea, charges of Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death, a Class 1B Felony; Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Injury, a Class 2 Felony; and Negligent Child Abuse Resulting in Injury, a Class 3A Felony, were dismissed.

She faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced by District Judge Travis O’Gorman on April 7 in Dawes County District Court.