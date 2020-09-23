Driver Who Struck Pedestrian in 2019 Broadway Crash Sentenced

A 21-year-old Bayard man was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in a September, 2019 drag racing crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.

Jacob Gompert had previously pleaded no contest to a Class 2A Felony charge of 2nd Degree Assault. Today, District Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Gompert to a total of 90 days in jail, four years of probation, license revocation for three years, plus court costs.

Under the terms of the sentencing, Gompert will serve 30 days in jail immediately- with 11 days credit for time already served. He will also have to serve 30 days in jail on the anniversary of the crash in 2021 and 2022.

Scottsbluff Police say Gompert was speeding down Broadway that evening shortly before 6 p.m. as the boy was crossing the roadway at 22nd Street. Gompert struck the boy and slammed on his brakes, causing more than 200 feet of tire skid marks leading up to and through the intersection.

The trial for the other suspect in this case- 23-year-old Truen Henderson of Alliance- is set to begin next week in Scotts Bluff County District Court. Henderson is accused of drag racing alongside Gompert moments before the crash, and is charged with Aiding and Abetting a Class 2A Felony. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.