DSA, Bands on Broadway Hosting Initial 18th Street Plaza Cinco de Mayo Celebration

The Downtown Scottsbluff Association and the Bands on Broadway Committee have announced the 1st annual Cinco De Mayo celebration event that will be held in downtown Scottsbluff this year.

The May 5th event will take place at the 18th Street Downtown Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m., and is being held in conjunction with the other Cinco De Mayo events in the area.

Included will be a car show, live bands, food trucks and the Los Guadalupanos Dancers.

There will also be a taco contest, with the winner of the Best of the West Taco Throw Down getting bragging rights and a traveling trophy for a year.