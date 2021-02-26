class="post-template-default single single-post postid-516002 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Duo Arrested on Meth Distribution Charges

BY Ryan Murphy | February 26, 2021
A Scotts Bluff County duo is facing felony charges stemming from two controlled meth buys that occurred in April, 2020.

41-year-old Raymond Runge of Mitchell and 49-year-old Kerri Zerrenner  of Scottsbluff were arrested this week on charges of Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Substance.

Court records say that on April 9th, Runge sold a CI $80 worth of methamphetamine during a controlled buy. The next day, both Runge and Zerrenner were involved in a second sale to a CI.

After the drugs came back from the state drug lab confirming the substance to be methamphetamine a warrant for their arrests were issued.

Both are scheduled to make their first appearances on the Class 2 Felony charges on Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

