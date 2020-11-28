Dutch Hop! TV Special Features Local Musicians

Local musicians will be featured in a television special making its’ debut this weekend on Nebraska Educational Television and NET’s social media.

‘Dutch Hop! ‘ takes a look at the genre that was most popular as a part of wedding receptions from about the 1950’s through the new millenium, and now is most often heard during Octoberfest celebrations.

Bob Schmer of Bob Schmer and the River Boys says he got into performing the music in the early 1970s, which was late in it’s popularity, and now the genre has become a dying art form. “We’re just not coming up with any new musicians. Their interest in it, the young people, just isn’t the same as ours,” said Schumer. “I was second generation German-Russian, and so I was a little more fresh coming out of music coming from the Volga region”.

Another part of the issue facing the musical style is the lack of those willing and able to instruct new musicians in how to play the accordion, one of the insteuments that gives Dutch Hop music its unique sound and character.

Schmer tells KNEB News the documentary was three years in the making, in part because it was all donor-funded, and will be interesting for the public to watch. Bob and the band are one of four groups featured in the special, and the only one from Nebraska.

‘Dutch Hop!’ airs on NET at 4:30 p.m. MST Saturday, and will be live-streamed only once at the same time on the NET Facebook page. Additional air dates can be found on the NET website.