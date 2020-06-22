Early Monday Fire Displaces Minatare Resident

A Minatare man was displaced from his home by what was determined to have been an electrical fire early Monday.

The Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department called to the scene of a reported structure fire at approximately 6:30 a.m. at 5th Street and Avenue C in Minatare.

Fire Chief Brian Lore tells KNEB News a passer-by who saw the blaze in the garage and alerted the lone person still inside the home at the time. Gering Volunteer and Scottsbluff Rural Fire were dispatched to provide mutual aid a few minutes after the initial call.

Lore says the homeowner indicated he had a number of items plugged into the electrical system inside the garage, and investigation of the scene pointed to an electrical problem as the source of the blaze, which also spread to the house and a car parked in the driveway.

Firefighter Ministry was also called to the scene, with Carissa Smith telling us her organization provided housing, clothing and meal vouchers for the male homeowner.

The fire was extinguished in just under 45 minutes, with damages to the structures and the vehicle estimated at up to $25,000.