Early Morning Scottsbluff Traffic Stop Turns into Sizable Drug Bust

More than 60 grams of methamphetamine is off the streets and two Scottsbluff man are behind bars after a 4 a.m. traffic stop.

This morning, Scottsbluff Police saw a pickup driven by 33-year-old Jeffrey McClure with expired vehicle registration tags and initiated a traffic stop.

Officers saw a bong on the passenger floor board where 29-year-old Britton Short was sitting, and police then handcuffed and searched both Short and McClure.

While Short was being searched, officers found a burnt stem commonly used to smoke methamphetamine; and while McClure was being searched they found 2.3 grams of methamphetamine inside an empty packs of cigarettes.

Inside the vehicle, police found two separate zip lock baggies containing 58.2 grams of methamphetamine. Both were arrested and made their first appearance this morning on a Class 1C Felony Charge of Possession of Methamphetamine (28-139 grams).

McClure was out after posting bail following his November 12th arrest after getting caught with 40 grams of methamphetamine during a separate Scottsbluff traffic stop.