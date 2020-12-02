Early Nebraska Vaccine Distribution to Follow Phased Approach

With data submitted for emergency federal approval of COVID-19 vaccines from both Phizer and Moderna, the state of Nebraska is already working on plans to distribute the vaccine.

If approved, the vaccines will be allocated to states based on their populations. The Nebraska Immunization Program is focusing on COVID-19 vaccine planning, distribution and administration.

Angie Ling, Incident Commander for Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the program is conducting planning and coordination meetings that tackle the entire process.

Ling says due to a projected limited immediate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being shipped to the state, the program has been encouraged to utilize a phased approach to the vaccine distrbution. She says early forecasted allocations show that for the week of December 13th through the 19th the Phizer vaccine at 15,600. In the week of December 20th through 26th, they anticipate the Phizer vaccine in the amount of 19,500 and Moderna, 32,100. The week of December 27th through 31st, Phizer vaccine 23,400 and Moderna 14,200 bringing the total for the Nebraska to just over 100,000.

Ling said it’s vitally important that those on the front lines in the fight against the pandemic stay as healthy as possible and that they reduce the chances of them spreading the virus. This is why the first allocations will focus on healthcare personnel, such as providers, nurses, ancillary staff, and direct contact home healthcare, pharmacies, EMS, and other healthcare staff with direct exposure to patients or infectious materials.

Ling said subsequent phases can be found in the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination plan.