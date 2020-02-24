Early Registration Period Opens for Area Children Entering 2020-2021 Kindergarten, Pre-K

Parents of young children have the opportunity to get their kids registered for Preschool and Kindergarten this week in Scottsbluff and Gering.

Both school districts holding early registration starting Monday for kids to begin attending classes during the 2020-2021 school year.

Scottsbluff Early Childhood Director Jodi Benson says staff is ready to help parents who may have questions on whether their children are ready to start their formal educational journey. “Parents know their children best, and at the schools we like to work as a team,” says Benson. “If parents have questions or concerns, we want them to come in and talk to us because every child is different.”

Kindergarten registration in both districts take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all elementary schools, as well as an evening registration Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Preschool registration is also available on the same days and at the same time, in Scottsbluff at the Bear Cub School East Stadium location, and in Gering at Lincoln Elementary and the Preschool.

Parents need to make sure they have a certified birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records. Kids entering Kindergarten also need to have had a physical and vision exam within 6 months of their first day of school.