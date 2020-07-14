Easement Agreement Signed for Cowboy Trail Extension into Chadron

Chadron Mayor Miles Bannan today signed an easement agreement with the Nebraska Northwestern Railroad and Northwest Nebraska Trails Association that will pave the way for extension of the Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail into that community.

The easement is another step toward completing the Cowboy Trail Extension, 5 miles of rail-with-trail along an active corridor which will connect downtown Chadron with the Game and Parks’ Cowboy Trail.

The Rails to Trails Conservancy provided a $65,000 grant last year toward the link, which is a gap in the Great American Rail-Trail, the nation’s first cross-country multi-use trail.

The Cowboy Trail across Nebraska, which will total 321 miles when complete, is one of the longest rail-trail conversions in the nation.