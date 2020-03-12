Eastern Wyoming College Cancels Classes through March 22nd

Officials at Eastern Wyoming College have carefully reviewed and continue to follow all announcements related to COVID 19 (Coronavirus). The health and safety of all students, employees and visitors is of primary concern.

Because of this concern, EWC students are being asked to not return to either campus (Torrington and Douglas) following the spring break until March 23rd. All classes will be canceled the week of March 16th. This cancelation includes all on-campus events and community education classes scheduled at the Torrington Campus and the Douglas Campus. The EWC Fitness Center will be closed beginning March 13th until further notice.

All EWC employees should report to work as regularly scheduled, including those employees returning from spring break unless they are sick, have been sick or have traveled out-of-state. Please communicate with your immediate supervisor regarding this. The College will be open for business, but no classes, events, or activities will be held. All employees will participate in in-service and training activities beginning at 8 am, Monday, March 16th.

All employees and students should follow recommendations from the Center of Disease Control regarding health and safety including proper hand-washing and staying home when sick.

A page has been developed on the EWC website to track all communication and announcements regarding the College’s response to this virus. That page can be reached at the following link: https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/. All students and employees should visit the EWC website, follow the EWC social media feeds and check your EWC email for continued announcements and updates.

Any questions or concerns may be directed to Tami Afdahl, Director of College Relations, 307.575.0829 or tami.afdahl@ewc.wy.edu.