Eastern Wyoming College Releases Modified Fall Semester Schedlue

A revised Fall 2020 Academic Calendar was approved by the Board of Trustees on July 6th.

The changes are intended to reduce the number of students and faculty returning to on-campus instruction following Thanksgiving.

The revisions include:

Moving Fall Break days Thursday, 10/15 and Friday, 10/16 to Monday, 11/23 and Tuesday, 11/24 (preceding Thanksgiving break).

Complete instruction during the week of 11/30 – 12/4 and Finals week (12/7 – 12/10) remotely or on-campus in a greatly limited or reduced capacity.

The majority of students will not return to campus after Friday, November 20 but instruction would continue through the end of the semester (12/10). Programs, courses, and extracurricular activities requiring that students return to campus will be considered on an individual basis, in coordination with directors, sponsors, coaches, and/or department heads, and approved by the appropriate Vice President (Academic Services, Student Services, or Douglas Campus).

Students returning to the residence halls or who have purchased meal plans would be billed on a prorated basis.

Plans to revise the Spring 2021 semester will be considered in September as greater information becomes available.

“The revisions to the Fall 2020 academic calendar represent a continued effort to maximize the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. Heidi Edmunds, Vice President for Academic Services. “We hope to reduce movement to and away from campus for extended breaks while still allowing for maximum and quality instructional time. We recognize that the different areas of instruction have different needs, and we attempted to provide some flexibility for those programs that are not well-suited for remote learning to adapt their schedules or return to campus, if needed.”

Students, parents and others are always encouraged to visit the EWC website for the most current information.