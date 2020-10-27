Eastern Wyoming College Transitioning to Online and Hybrid Delivery of Courses

Due to an increased number of student COVID cases, student exposure risk, and quarantined students, Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington has decided to transition to online and hybrid delivery of courses. These changes do not include the Douglas Campus where operations and delivery of classes will remain the same.

“We are not closing the campus down. We are trying to limit the number of students on campus and in the residence halls for safety reasons,” said EWC Director of College Relations Tami Afdahl. “The safety of our students, our employees and our community is our primary concern.”

Students can expect to hear directly from their instructors through their MyEWC services email account on the status of their specific courses. Some courses will be held at the same scheduled time via zoom. Instructors may use scheduled class times or make other arrangements this week to prepare students for remote delivery, disperse supplies, or make other plans. Watch for specific communication about each course. Students in hands-on programs such as welding, cosmetology, and others, will have modified in-person delivery of their courses.

Access to library resources is available online. Students can access articles, eBooks, and streaming video wherever they are. If students have questions they can use the Ask a Librarian chat on the library webpage (ewc.wy.edu/library) or they can call/email library staff. Staff are also available for individual Zoom meetings with students upon request. For off-campus access, they can use their MyEWC credentials. Students with MyEWC questions or technology needs and questions should directly contact Aaron Bahmer at 307.532.8284.

Residence hall students in hands-on programs such as welding, cosmetology, barbering, veterinary technology, nursing, CNA, and others will receive priority placement in the residence halls as referenced in the college’s reopening plan. Residence hall students should begin making arrangements to move out of the halls by Sunday, November 1st. Contact Mr. Jim Rorabaugh directly to sign up for a move-out time. Students who need to remain in the hall due to health orders, in-person classes or extenuating circumstances can communicate directly with Mr. Rorabaugh as well. Students returning for the spring semester can visit with Mr. Rorabaugh about storage of items. Student room and board refunds will be provided on a prorated, case-by-case basis. Students should contact Michelle Brooks directly at 307.532.8230.

EWC in Torrington will remain open for business with no changes to current operations or employee schedules.

Advisors will be contacting students on a regular basis throughout the remainder of the semester. Students should remain diligent about checking their EWC email account on a regular basis. Registration for the spring semester will begin November 9th. Students will work directly with their advisor to register for the spring semester.

Community Education courses, CDL courses, Adult Education courses, and CNA courses will continue as scheduled unless otherwise notified. Specific Community Education questions can be directed to Donna White at 307.532.8323. Adult Education questions can be directed to Callie Allred at 307.532.8399.

The EWC Fitness Center will remain open with limited capacity and mask use required.

Current plans may change quickly depending on new developments on campus, in the community or public health orders. Updates will continue to be posted to the EWC COVID-19 resource page found at: https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/.