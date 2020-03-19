Educators Announce Nebraska Strong Learning Lab

The Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) today announced it will offer educational programming for elementary and secondary students that will be available free to all Nebraska children beginning Monday, March 23. NSEA is partnering with News Channel Nebraska and Lincoln Public Schools on the project, with financial support from the National Education Association.

NSEA President Jenni Benson said four hours of daily live programming will be available through nearly every video and cable TV service, as well as online or via mobile app from Flood Communications News Channel Nebraska.

“Our 28,000 members care deeply about their students and want them to continue their learning during these school closures,” said Benson. “We are pleased to partner with News Channel Nebraska and Lincoln Public Schools to make this educational programming available statewide.”

Many Nebraska schools are closed due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. More school districts are expected to close in the coming weeks.

“During this time of unprecedented challenge to maintain educational continuity for the students of our city and state, I am most appreciative of the leadership of NSEA to organize a delivery system that will reach many of our students,” said Dr. Steve Joel, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent.

“We are working with our members to coordinate this educational programming,” said Maddie Fennell, NSEA executive director. “From readalouds to learning games to instructional lessons with teachers, we will work to support our students and their families as we navigate this pandemic together.”

Benson said that educational programming for elementary students will air from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for secondary students from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“And, because we know every family’s schedule is different, all the live content our members create and provide will be captured and available for on-demand playback at any time,” said Benson.

“The NSEA represents the teachers who change lives everyday throughout Nebraska. During this difficult time, thanks to the NSEA, children can continue learning and their parents will see firsthand some of the magic that happens in our classrooms every day,” said Andy Ruback, CEO Flood Communications/News Channel Nebraska.

There are multiple ways to watch this new educational programming. Families can live stream NCN at www.newschannelnebraska.com, download the NCN app on any mobile device, or access the programming through their local cable provider, NCN on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku apps. Those living in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Beatrice, Norfolk, Columbus and South Sioux City can also use an over-the-air antenna to access the live presentations. NCN will share the programming with its 300,000 social followers.

The programs will also be available on-demand through NSEA’s website at nsea.org and NSEA will provide an online forum for questions and supplemental educational resources.

Educators can submit their name as a potential “TV teacher” at: www.nsea.org/volunteer