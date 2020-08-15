Eight New Panhandle COVID-19 Cases; Eight New Recoveries

Unified Command confirms eight more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Children 19 and under: 1 County Cases Exposure Type Dawes 1 Community Spread

Adults: 7 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 1 Community Spread Dawes 4 Community Spread Morrill 1 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 1 Close Contact

Unified Command confirms eight more recoveries in the Panhandle:

Recovered: 8 County Total Box Butte 3 Cheyenne 1 Dawes 1 Scotts Bluff 2 Sheridan 1

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377: Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 9-10am Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park) Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff : Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am

Community Action Health Center in Gering : Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq

: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport : Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed

: Daily Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-August 14, 2020