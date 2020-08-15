Eight New Panhandle COVID-19 Cases; Eight New Recoveries

Unified Command confirms eight more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.
|Children 19 and under: 1
|County
|Cases
|Exposure Type
|Dawes
|1
|Community Spread
|Adults: 7
|County
|Cases
|Exposure Type
|Box Butte
|1
|Community Spread
|Dawes
|4
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|1
|Community Spread
|Scotts Bluff
|1
|Close Contact
Unified Command confirms eight more recoveries in the Panhandle:
|Recovered: 8
|County
|Total
|Box Butte
|3
|Cheyenne
|1
|Dawes
|1
|Scotts Bluff
|2
|Sheridan
|1
Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:
- You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
- Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm
- Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq
- Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport: Daily
- Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-August 14, 2020
- Total Tests Conducted: 9,415
- Positive: 489
- Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.1%
- Recovered: 427
- Active Cases: 56
- Deaths: 6
- Active Hospitalizations: 3
- Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 49