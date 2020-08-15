class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479198 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Eight New Panhandle COVID-19 Cases; Eight New Recoveries

BY Unified Command | August 15, 2020
Unified Command confirms eight more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Children 19 and under: 1
County Cases Exposure Type
Dawes 1 Community Spread

Adults: 7
County Cases Exposure Type
Box Butte 1 Community Spread
Dawes 4 Community Spread
Morrill 1 Community Spread
Scotts Bluff 1 Close Contact

Unified Command confirms eight more recoveries in the Panhandle:

Recovered: 8
County Total
Box Butte 3
Cheyenne 1
Dawes 1
Scotts Bluff 2
Sheridan 1

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

  • You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
    • Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
      • Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows
    • Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
      • Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
    • Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
    • Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm
    • Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am
  • Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
  • Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport: Daily
    • Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed
  • Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

 

March 2-August 14, 2020

  • Total Tests Conducted: 9,415
  • Positive: 489
  • Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.1%
  • Recovered: 427
  • Active Cases: 56
  • Deaths: 6
  • Active Hospitalizations: 3
  • Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 49
