Eleven Panhandle Sites Selected for 2020 Nebraska Passport Program

Nebraska Tourism has changed the start date of the 2020 Nebraska Passport program to May 23, Memorial Day weekend.

The start date has been pushed back because of current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The program typically starts on May 1. The end date of the program has also been extended to October 31, previously September 30. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations. In 2019, the program generated $23.7 million in traveler spending.

“While it’s unfortunate that we have to push back the start date of the program, due to what is going on in the world right now, we believe it’s the best decision. The Nebraska Passport program has a huge positive economic impact and we’re excited to encourage traveling to hidden gems throughout the state when the program launches on its new start date,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director.

Due to the rapidly evolving nature of COVID-19, if necessary, the new start and end dates are subject to change, again.

Nebraska Tourism is also excited to announce the 70 stops that will be part of the 2020 Nebraska Passport. The 2020 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 10 themed categories. Travelers will have from May 23 through October 31 to visit attractions and get their stamps.

“We’re encouraging travelers to start creating a roadmap of your future Nebraska Passport adventures now, maybe a fun task while many are stuck at home during this tough time,” said Madison Johnson, Nebraska Passport program coordinator.

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 23 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. Please note, the Passport app will be updated with the 2020 information on May 23. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the update to see the new program information. To download, search ‘NE Passport 2020’ in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.

2020 Passport stop categories

Anything That Rolls

Art Cetera

Big Bites

Brew – HaHa

Fancy Plants

Little Bites

More to Explore

Roots Routes

Sip & Shop

Unexpectacles

2020 Panhandle Passport Stops

Brewery 719 (Alliance)

Steph’s Studio (Alliance)

Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center (Chadron)

Hudson-Meng Education & Research Center (Crawford)

Village Pizza (Hemingford)

Kimball Bakery/Merrycakes (Kimball)

The Most Unlikely Place (Lewellen)

Potter Sundry (Potter)

Rosita’s Restaurant (Scottsbluff)

Cappuccino & Company (Scottsbluff)

French Door Antique Mall & Creative Boutique (Sidney)

More information on the Passport program can be found at NebraskaPassport.com or for more information on Nebraska’s other tourism opportunities go to VisitNebraska.com.