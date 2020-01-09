Eleven Pounds of Meth Seized in I-80 Traffic Stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people from California and seized more than ten pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet pickup driving on the shoulder near mile marker 279. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected clandestine activity and performed a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed ten packages of methamphetamine hidden behind the driver’s side of the dashboard. The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately eleven pounds.

The driver, 23-year-old Hector Diaz Perez of Marina, California, and passenger, 35-year-old Abel Perez Valdivia of Salinas, California, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.