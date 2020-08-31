Emergency Missing Advisory Cancelled for Cheyenne County Woman

This is a cancellation of the Endangered Missing Advisory issued by Nebraska Law Enforcement

The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Linda Lee Hess, has been cancelled.

The alert has been cancelled due to found safe in Colorado

This advisory was for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop D, Troop E.

ORIGINAL POST

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Linda Lee Hess.