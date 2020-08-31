class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482202 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Emergency Missing Advisory Cancelled for Cheyenne County Woman

BY Media Release | August 31, 2020
Home News Regional News
Emergency Missing Advisory Cancelled for Cheyenne County Woman

This is a cancellation of the Endangered Missing Advisory issued by Nebraska Law Enforcement

The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Linda Lee Hess, has been cancelled.

The alert has been cancelled due to found safe in Colorado

This advisory was for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop D, Troop E.

ORIGINAL POST

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Linda Lee Hess.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate Linda Hess, an 78 year old white female. She is 5’3″ 113 lbs with grey short hair.

She may be driving a black 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 4dr CA lic 7SOR745. Hess suffers from dementia and diabetes and should not be driving. If you see Linda Hess or this vehicle please call 911 or the Cheyenne Sheriff’s Department 308-254-2922.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop D, Troop E

For more information visit  http://nsp.ne.gov/ema

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: