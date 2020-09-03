Engel: Delay in COVID Testing Results from TestNebraska Proving Frustrating

Panhandle Public Health officials say this has been a frustrating week due to some considerable delays in getting test results back from the TestNebraska system.

During Thursday’s COVID Unified Command update, PPHD Director Kim Engel said her staff is still getting test results from a week ago, and they’re trying to understand the cause of the delays.

“It’s just not helpful when the test results don’t come in in a timely manner,” said Engel. “So that’s why it’s really important if you’re getting tested because you’re symptomatic or because you’ve been in close contact, if you’re a close contact and have been in quarantine, stay in quarantine no matter what, even if you have a negative test.”

Those who are symptomatic and still awaiting test results are asked to stay home until the 10 days have passed since onset of symptoms. “We have had times we’ve called a person and told them they were recovered, and get their test results all in the same day,” said Engel. “We’re not sure what the delay is, but we wish TestNebraska results were coming back quicker than what they are.”